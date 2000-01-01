Free Premium Music

Search
All
Calm
Happy
Cool
Motivation
Sad
Bizarre
Aggressive
Barry Under
by
Uberan Mino
&
Love
Bass
Vocals
122
BPM
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1923324272-unminus-barry-under.mp3
Barry Under
Uberan Mino
House
Elf Beat
by
Realtime Project
&
Mysterious
Electric Harp
Guitar
95
BPM
05:10
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1640832132-unminus-elf-beat.mp3
Elf Beat
Realtime Project
Hip Hop
d'entreprise en feu
by
Kevin Shrout
&
Business
Corporate
Hopeful
65
BPM
02:35
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1456494715-unminus-dentreprise-en-feu.mp3
d'entreprise en feu
Kevin Shrout
Acoustic
Nothing's quite the same
by
Kit Wheston
&
Lo-Fi
Nostalgic
Relaxing Guitar
55
BPM
02:21
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1456490458-unminus-nothings-quite-the-same.mp3
Nothing's quite the same
Kit Wheston
Hip Hop
Athon
by
Hilton Wright II
&
West coast
Rap
Hip Hop
80
BPM
03:20
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1456498318-unminus-athon-by-hilton-wright-ii-free-world-class-music.mp3
Athon
Hilton Wright II
Hip Hop
Night Melody
by
Luden
&
Night
Cinematic
Energetic
117
BPM
03:39
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1459173025-unminus-night-melody.mp3
Night Melody
Luden
Electronic
66 Halos
by
Diet 75
&
Thoughtful
No Drums
76
BPM
11:52
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1366064344-unminus-66-halos.mp3
66 Halos
Diet 75
Ambient
Intro
by
33 cubes
&
Atmospheric Game-Intro
Fantasy
123
BPM
02:18
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1366075438-unminus-intro-by-33-cubes.mp3
Intro
33 cubes
Electronic
Fantasy
by
DRUBEATZ
&
R&B
Hot
130
BPM
02:18
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1366116658-unminus-fantasy-by-drubeatz-free-rb-music.mp3
Fantasy
DRUBEATZ
R&B
Red Cup
by
Dots and Spaces
&
Electro
Disharmonic
Lo-Fi
120
BPM
04:17
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1366099561-unminus-red-cup.mp3
Red Cup
Dots and Spaces
Hip Hop
Tea
by
Coldise
&
Lo-Fi
Chill
63
BPM
03:01
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1270246909-unminus-tea-by-coldise-free-slow-lo-fi-music.mp3
Tea
Coldise
Hip Hop
Latin
by
Coldise
&
Party
128
BPM
02:15
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1270254490-unminus-latin-by-coldise-free-edm-music.mp3
Latin
Coldise
House
Open Minded
by
Kit Wheston
&
Lo-Fi
Chill
Melancholy
74
BPM
02:45
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1159581277-unminus-open-minded.mp3
Open Minded
Kit Wheston
Ambient
5 Stages Of You
by
Kit Wheston
&
Chill
Lo-Fi
Piano
80
BPM
02:26
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1145820199-unminus-5-stages-of-you-free-lo-fi-music.mp3
5 Stages Of You
Kit Wheston
Pop
Mahzen
by
NESKA
&
Strange
Dark
Trap
70
BPM
03:29
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1095778837-unminus-mahzen.mp3
Mahzen
NESKA
Hip Hop
waveform
by
Emescii
&
Dark
Spooky
160
BPM
02:27
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1038044245-unminus-waveform.mp3
waveform
Emescii
Hip Hop
The Intro We Have Been Waiting For
by
Kevin Shrout
&
Energy
Sunny
Summer
140
BPM
02:28
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1030321441-unminus-the-intro-we-have-been-waiting-for.mp3
The Intro We Have Been Waiting For
Kevin Shrout
Hip Hop
Neuron Parking
by
Pelayo
&
Melancholic
60
BPM
02:42
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1029352582-unminus-neuron-parking.mp3
Neuron Parking
Pelayo
Hip Hop
Moon Landing Countdown
by
Dorel Stie
&
Space
92
BPM
00:47
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1000622302-unminus-moon-landing-countdown.mp3
Moon Landing Countdown
Dorel Stie
Cinematic
Majesty
by
Ryan Craig Martin
&
Energy
Travel
Electro
128
BPM
06:26
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/824693758-unminus-majesty.mp3
Majesty
Ryan Craig Martin
House
Autumn Allure
by
Wowa
&
Classical
Nature
Chill
77
BPM
04:57
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/827208181-unminus-autumn-allure.mp3
Autumn Allure
Wowa
Classical
deadfro5h
by
starfrosch
&
Energy
Electro
122
BPM
04:02
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/802202977-unminus-deadfros5h.mp3
deadfro5h
starfrosch
House
Reggaechill
by
RRound
&
Funny
Simple
Piano
85
BPM
01:24
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/769121926-unminus-reggaechill.mp3
Reggaechill
RRound
Reggae
Naya
by
HaTom
&
Tropical
Chill
Vocals
62
BPM
04:08
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/684690487-unminus-naya.mp3
Naya
HaTom
Acoustic
Hangtime
by
Wowa
&
Energy
Dynamic
134
BPM
03:02
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/768679555-unminus-hangtime.mp3
Hangtime
Wowa
Hip Hop
Berlin Dream
by
housefrau.me
&
Lounge
Chill
120
BPM
06:02
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/684729874-unminus-berlin-dream.mp3
Berlin Dream
housefrau.me
Electronic
Kosu
by
Shock of Daylight
&
Depression
Ambient
Spooky
119
BPM
08:24
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/684812095-unminus-kosu.mp3
Kosu
Shock of Daylight
Ambient
Midpoint.
by
JNGS
&
Energy
Strong
Dark
82
BPM
04:00
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/684817840-unminus-midpoint.mp3
Midpoint.
JNGS
Hip Hop
Ambisax
by
RRound
&
Hopeful
Travel
Guitar
120
BPM
01:20
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/573901050-unminus-ambisax.mp3
Ambisax
RRound
Jazz + Blues
Bad Behaviors
by
Ezequiel Marotte
&
Electro
Electronic
Dark
125
BPM
09:20
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/574897350-unminus-bad-behaviors.mp3
Bad Behaviors
Ezequiel Marotte
Techno
Hustle Muscle
by
eckskwisit
&
Wowa
Strong
Trap
Energetic
120
BPM
05:20
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/574894515-unminus-hustle-muscle.mp3
Hustle Muscle
eckskwisit
Hip Hop
Good God
by
Wowa
&
Piano
Energy
146
BPM
01:40
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/565529034-unminus-good-god.mp3
Good God
Wowa
Hip Hop
Lit
by
JNGS
&
Latino
Spanish Guitar
Party
120
BPM
03:42
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/554074383-unminus-lit.mp3
Lit
JNGS
Latin
Sad Circus
by
JNGS
&
Melancholic
88
BPM
04:27
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/557598642-unminus-sad-circus.mp3
Sad Circus
JNGS
Hip Hop
Jazz-Mezzo
by
Wowa
&
Saxophone
146
BPM
01:19
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/554065455-unminus-jazz-mezzo.mp3
Jazz-Mezzo
Wowa
Jazz + Blues
Bowers & Wilkins
by
JNGS
&
Night
Hi-Fi
Melancho
140
BPM
03:44
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/499010700-unminus-bowers-wilkins.mp3
Bowers & Wilkins
JNGS
Hip Hop
All Alone
by
Neph da Menace
&
Electro
138
BPM
04:20
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/325345056-unminus-all-alone.mp3
All Alone
Neph da Menace
Electronic
Runs
by
Wowa
&
Energetic
85
BPM
02:35
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/499006653-unminus-runs.mp3
Runs
Wowa
Hip Hop
Palmtrees
by
JNGS
&
Fresh
Relax
94
BPM
02:10
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/499015833-unminus-palmtrees.mp3
Palmtrees
JNGS
Hip Hop
Just Cool
by
Wowa
&
eckskwisit
Hip Hop
Party
Sunny
98
BPM
03:08
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/286216680-unminus-just-cool.mp3
Just Cool
Wowa
Hip Hop
Kring
by
Wowa
&
Electro
Dynamic
102
BPM
01:54
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/276613373-unminus-kring.mp3
Kring
Wowa
Hip Hop
Viviq
by
Wowa
&
Energetic
Orchestral
102
BPM
00:42
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/270316290-unminus-viviq.mp3
Viviq
Wowa
Hip Hop
White
by
Wowa
&
Relax
Love
68
BPM
02:09
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/267703548-unminus-white.mp3
White
Wowa
R&B
Piratos
by
Wowa
&
Chris Rede
Energetic
Cinematic
97
BPM
01:57
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265848849-unminus-piratos.mp3
Piratos
Wowa
Cinematic
Voisin
by
Wowa
&
Relax
Chill
111
BPM
01:09
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265846687-unminus-viosin.mp3
Voisin
Wowa
Hip Hop
They Say
by
Pipo
&
Wowa
Guitar
Relax
Chill
93
BPM
02:36
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265850952-unminus-they-say.mp3
They Say
Pipo
Acoustic
Pipo Interludo
by
Wowa
&
Pipo
Guitar
Relax
Atmospheric
102
BPM
01:22
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265746727-unminus-pipo-interludo.mp3
Pipo Interludo
Wowa
Pop
Please Wait
by
Wowa
&
Chris Rede
Orchestral
Guitar
Harp
76
BPM
04:47
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265755166-unminus-please-wait.mp3
Please Wait
Wowa
Cinematic
Trumpetz
by
Wowa
&
Orchestral
Trumpet
Energetic
102
BPM
01:45
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/265742254-unminus-trumpetz.mp3
Trumpetz
Wowa
Cinematic
Blue Sky
by
Wowa
&
Chris Rede
Orchestral
Strong
Heavy
98
BPM
00:55
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/264645015-unminus-blue-sky.mp3
Blue Sky
Wowa
Electronic
Easy
by
Wowa
&
Experimental
Hip Hop
Melodic
98
BPM
01:58
https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/35354127-unminus-easy.mp3
Easy
Wowa
Hip Hop
